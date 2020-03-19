Coronavirus outbreak: Samajwadi Party cancels all political programmes this month

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav . (File Photo)

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday said it has cancelled all political programmes this month and advised workers to stay home in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“In view of the spread of coronavirus, I appeal party workers to remain home and remain connected through phones with others and provide them necessary help,” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

“As prevention is better than cure, we have cancelled all programmes for now. They will now be held after Navratra (starting March 25). The Cycle Yatra proposed on March 23 has also been cancelled,” he told reporters. The programmes will start next month after an assessment of the situation, Yadav said.

On being asked about the ongoing protests against the new citizenship law at several places, he said, “The issue is more serious than coronavirus. This hatred being spread by BJP is also a very serious disease. I appeal protestors to take preventive measures.”