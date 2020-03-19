Coronavirus outbreak: Samajwadi Party cancels all political programmes this month

By: |
Published: March 19, 2020 3:10:12 PM

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said that he has cancelled all political programmes this month in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday said it has cancelled all political programmes this month and advised workers to stay home in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“In view of the spread of coronavirus, I appeal party workers to remain home and remain connected through phones with others and provide them necessary help,” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

Related News

“As prevention is better than cure, we have cancelled all programmes for now. They will now be held after Navratra (starting March 25). The Cycle Yatra proposed on March 23 has also been cancelled,” he told reporters. The programmes will start next month after an assessment of the situation, Yadav said.

On being asked about the ongoing protests against the new citizenship law at several places, he said, “The issue is more serious than coronavirus. This hatred being spread by BJP is also a very serious disease. I appeal protestors to take preventive measures.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Coronavirus outbreak Samajwadi Party cancels all political programmes this month
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1MP political crisis: Provide CRPF security to rebel Congress MLAs, demands Shivraj Singh Chouhan
2Rajya Sabha election 2020: Sharad Pawar, Ramdas Athawale among 37 elected unopposed, polls to 18 seats on March 26
3MP floor test Live Updates: Speaker turns down SC suggestion to meet rebel Congress MLAs via video link