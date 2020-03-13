Coronavirus outbreak: Rahul Gandhi warns of destruction of Indian economy if strong action not taken

By: |
Published: March 13, 2020 12:03:32 PM

Rahul Gandhi on Friday stepped up his attack on the Centre over its response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the Modi government was in a "stupor" and the economy would be destroyed if strong action is not taken.

He described the contagious disease as a “huge problem” and said ignoring it was a “non-solution”.(IE)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday stepped up his attack on the Centre over its response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the Modi government was in a “stupor” and the economy would be destroyed if a strong action is not taken.

He described the contagious disease as a “huge problem” and said ignoring it was a “non-solution”.

Related News

“I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor,” the former Congress chief said. He also retweeted his February 12 post in which he had said coronavirus is a huge threat to the people.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Coronavirus outbreak Rahul Gandhi warns of destruction of Indian economy if strong action not taken
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1No law to back UP govt’s action, says SC on posters of anti-CAA protesters
2PM Modi ‘sleeping at wheel’, nation headed for accident: Rahul Gandhi
3NPR won’t have a doubtful category, no documents needed: Amit Shah