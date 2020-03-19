Coronavirus outbreak: Punjab to suspend public transport from Friday midnight

By: |
Published: March 19, 2020 5:36:12 PM

The state government decided to restrict the public gathering to 20.

coronavirus, coronavirus outbreakIt has also decided to shut marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants, banquets and dining places, except home delivery services and takeaways in the entire state.

The Punjab government on Thursday announced suspension of public transport services from Friday midnight, besides restricting public gatherings to less than 20, in the state, inching closer to a shutdown amid the global outbreak of coronavirus.

It has also decided to shut marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants, banquets and dining places, except home delivery services and takeaways in the entire state.

Related News

“Public transport buses, tempos and auto rickshaws will be suspended from the midnight of Friday,” Local Bodies minister Brahm Mohindra here.

These decisions were taken in a meeting of the seven-member Group of Ministers (GoM), formed by the Punjab government to review the situation triggered by the coronavirus outbreak on a daily basis.

The GoM also decided to restrict the public gathering to 20. Earlier, it was restricted to 50 people.

The minister further said the public dealing in the government offices will also be restricted.

He further said the exams of classes 10 and 12 of the Punjab School Education Board have been postponed till March 31.

All commissioners, deputy commissioners, senior superintendent of police have been directed not to leave their stations, said the minister.

“The government is ready to deal with any eventuality,” he further said, adding that the number of isolation wards would also be increased in hospitals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Coronavirus outbreak Punjab to suspend public transport from Friday midnight
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav says Jitan Manjhi free to chart own path as leaders cross swords over CM face
2Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
3‘Can’t claim VIP status’: Mamata Banerjee fumes after IAS officer’s son flouts COVID 19 guidelines after return from UK