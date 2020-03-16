Coronavirus outbreak: Political gatherings, protests including Shaheen Bagh, banned in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said political gatherings, protests including Shaheen Bagh, banned in Delhi in view of coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that all gatherings and protests of over 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital in view of the COVID-19 outbreak till March 31. He also said that no religious, social and cultural gathering of over 50 people will be allowed in Delhi till March 31.

“No religious, social, cultural and political gathering comprising more than 50 people will be allowed till March 31. The restriction is applicable to protests too,” he said.

Replying to a specific question on whether the restriction will be applicable to Shaheen Bagh, the epicenter of the anti-CAA protest, he replied, “This is applicable on all whether it is a protest or anything…”

Kejriwal said that weddings have been excluded so far from restrictions but he asked people to consider postponing dates. He said that gyms, nightclubs and spas will remain close till March 31. On shopping malls, he said that the government will take necessary decisions in two-three days.

The government, he said, will examine if thermal screening for coronavirus can be done in Delhi Metro as well. He added that all autos, taxis are being disinfected for free and hand sanitisers will be placed at maximum places across the city.

The Chief Minister said four of the seven COVID-19 cases in Delhi are still recovering and assured that sufficient beds will be arranged at the hospitals if the number of cases increases.

The action in Delhi follows similar measures by other states as well. Maharashtra, with the highest number of cases at 32, has already announced closure of all theatres, malls etc. The Delhi government has also ordered the shutdown of cinema halls and gymnasiums in view of the coronavirus threat. Schools and colleges in several states have been ordered closed by the administration to control the spread of the virus.