Coronavirus outbreak: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps of lockdown violators

Published: April 4, 2020 12:08:31 PM

SSP Abhishek Yadav told reporters here that the violators will not be arrested during the first instance but police will arrest those found to be violating the lockdown for the second time.

In a drive against those who violate the nationwide lockdown in the district, police here will register cases against them and deliver copies of the FIRs at their homes, a senior official said on Saturday. SSP Abhishek Yadav told reporters here that the violators will not be arrested during the first instance but police will arrest those found to be violating the lockdown for the second time.

Police has started the drive in every street of the district under which cases will be lodged against those found violating the lockdown restrictions imposed across the country and the copies of the FIRs will be delivered at their doorsteps, he said.

Meanwhile, two youths have been booked based on CCTV footage after they were found wandering in the streets and the FIRs were delivered to them at their houses, police said.

