Coronavirus outbreak: Over two-month long anti-CAA ‘Mumbai Bagh’ protest put on hold

Published: March 23, 2020 9:48:35 AM

Mumbai Bagh: The protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR at Nagpada was going on since January 26 this year.

Mumbai Bagh anti-CAA protest put on hold. (Representational pic. PTI)

Nearly two months after it began, the anti-CAA protest at Nagpada in Mumbai, which came to be known as the ‘Mumbai Bagh’ protest, was put on hold from Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak, its participants said. The protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR, was going on since January 26 this year.

“The protesters have started returning home due to the coronavirus outbreak and also because section 144 has been imposed in the state. The stir has been put on hold temporarily. But it will resume again later,” one of the protesters said.

“We are equally willing to stop the spread of coronavirus by not gathering at the protest site. The protest will, however, continue online,” a woman protester said.

“We may have differences with the government on CAA NRC andR, but we are with the government in the fight against COVID-19,” she said.

Rubaid Ali Bhojani said, “All the protesters at Mumbai Bagh have withdrawn due to the coronavirus pandemic and as responsible citizens, we are following the state government’s guidelines and measures.”

