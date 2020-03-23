Coronavirus outbreak: Only 5 women remain at Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest, agitation in Lucknow, Mumbai called off

Only five people are present at the anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. (Photo ANI)

The increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country has left the people in a tizzy. At Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest for the last three months, the number of agitating people have reduced significantly in the last few days, news agency ANI reported. Reports claim that on Monday morning there were only five women present at the protest site, in line with government directives on gatherings. Wearing masks and holding placards in their hands, the five women raised slogans against the citizenship law, the government and demanded the withdrawal of the citizenship law. The anti-CAA protest has been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year.



Over the past few days, the Delhi government has announced several directives on gatherings and operation of pulic transports. Government offices and schools have already been ordered to shut. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has now announced a sweeping lockdown in the national capital from March 22 midnight till March 31 in a bid to disrupt the movement of people.

Earlier on Sunday, the day the country observed ‘Janata curfew’ following an appeal made by Prime Minister, the protesting women at Shaheen Bagh, raised slogans against CAA, NRC and NPR sharp at 5 PM. Notably, PM Modi had urged the countrymen to stay indoors and step out into their balconies etc at 5 PM to clap, clang thalis, ring bells to thank those who are fighting relentlessly at this difficult time.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of the anti-CAA protest for the past three months. Hundreds of people, especially women are holding a sit-in protest against the CAA which seeks to fast-track the process to grant Indian citizenship non-Muslims coming to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Earlier on Sunday, a citizenship law protest in Nizamuddin area of the national capital was called off in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus across the country.

Also in Lucknow, women protesting at Clock Tower have temporarily called off their anti-CAA protest following the spread of Covid-19 cases in the city.

Lucknow: Women who were staging an anti-CAA protest near Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) have called of their protest temporarily amid lockdown in the city in view of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/A4WkkT6wPr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2020



In Nagpad of Mumbai, the anti-CAA protesters suspended their agitation due to the coronavirus outbreak as a precautionary measure against novel coronavirus outbreak. The protest here against the CAA, NRC and NPR, was going on since January 26 this year.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has mounted to 415 in the country. The Centre has now asked state governments to strictly enforce lockdown and take legal action against violators. The Centre and state governments on Sunday decided to completely lock down 80 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported till March 31.