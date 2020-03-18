Coronavirus outbreak: No protest or demonstration by BJP for 1 month, says JP Nadda

By: |
Published: March 18, 2020 11:24:08 AM

JP Nadda's statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP asked MPs to spread awareness among the people in small groups about coronavirus.

JP Nadda says BJP will not hold public gatherings in view of coronavirus outbreak.

The BJP has decided not to hold any protest or demonstration for a month in view of the coronavirus outbreak, party president JP Nadda said on Wednesday. The party will not holding public gatherings, he said adding if they have to convey anything, senior party leaders will do so through memorandums.


“All party units have been asked to spread awareness about coronavirus and their dos and don’ts,” Nadda said.

The BJP president’s statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP asked MPs to spread awareness among the people in small groups about coronavirus and suggested that they should refrain from launching any mass agitation till April 15.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Coronavirus outbreak No protest or demonstration by BJP for 1 month says JP Nadda
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Dangerous process underway in India, institutions under ‘great threat’: Hamid Ansari
2Madhya Pradesh crisis: Stop appointments and transfers by Kamal Nath, BJP writes to Governor
3NCP slams Modi government for nominating ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha