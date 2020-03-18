Coronavirus outbreak: No protest or demonstration by BJP for 1 month, says JP Nadda

JP Nadda's statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP asked MPs to spread awareness among the people in small groups about coronavirus.
The BJP has decided not to hold any protest or demonstration for a month in view of the coronavirus outbreak, party president JP Nadda said on Wednesday. The party will not holding public gatherings, he said adding if they have to convey anything, senior party leaders will do so through memorandums.
#WATCH BJP Pres: BJP has issued a circular among its state units, over #Coronavirus, to spread awareness in small groups&tell people of the dos & donts. When PM held discussions with SAARC leaders,he had mentioned that we should be alert, maintain hygiene but steer clear of panic pic.twitter.com/wGMQXpYTce
— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020
“All party units have been asked to spread awareness about coronavirus and their dos and don’ts,” Nadda said.
The BJP president’s statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP asked MPs to spread awareness among the people in small groups about coronavirus and suggested that they should refrain from launching any mass agitation till April 15.
