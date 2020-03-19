Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people not to step out of homes

The chief minister also said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus situation and he has assured all possible help to the state. (IE photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urged the people of the state not to step out of their homes in order to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

“People should not step out of their homes,” Thackeray said in his brief televised address.

The chief minister also said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus situation and he has assured all possible help to the state.