Coronavirus outbreak: India to pay ‘heavy price’ due to Modi govt’s ‘inability’ to act decisively, says Rahul Gandhi

Published: March 18, 2020 4:47:49 PM

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 147 with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country.

Rahul has been critical of the Narendra Modi-led central government in tackling the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the country will have to pay a heavy price for the government’s inability to act decisively on curbing coronavirus.

“Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the Coronavirus. India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for our governments inability to act decisively,” he said on Twitter.

According to health officials, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 147 with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country. The cases include 25 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, officials.

