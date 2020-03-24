Coronavirus outbreak: Centre advises states to impose curfew wherever necessary to keep people inside homes

The state governments have been conveyed that public gatherings could lead to an escalation of the prevailing situation.

As people continue to venture out despite lockdown, the Centre has advised state governments and union territory administrations to impose curfew wherever necessary in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday.

A top functionary of the central government has called up some of the chief ministers and apprised them of the necessity of imposing the curfew if people continue to venture out of their homes. The state governments and the union territory administrations have been advised to impose curfew wherever necessary as many people continue to go out of their homes despite the lockdown ordered to check the spread of the virus, a government official told PTI.

The state governments have been conveyed that public gatherings could lead to escalation of the prevailing situation as so far nearly 500 positive cases have been reported from different parts of the country.

“Now, it is up to the state governments to take action as per the local situation and give necessary instructions to the district magistrates who have the powers to impose curfew,” the official said. The move came as 32 states and union territories announced complete lockdown to deal with the pandemic. A few states – Punjab and Maharashtra – and a UT – Puducherry – have already declared curfew in their respective areas.