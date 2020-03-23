Budget session curtailed: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die after passage of Finance Bill

By: |
Published: March 23, 2020 3:06:51 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House when Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die.

Lok Sabha adjourned sine dine. (Photo Lok Sabha TV grab)

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die after passage of the Finance Bill due to the looming threat of COVID-19. In the Lower House, the Finance Bill 2020 was passed without discussion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House when Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die.

Related News

The second part of the Budget session commenced on March 2 and was earlier scheduled to conclude on April 3.

Earlier, many opposition parties including the Congress, Shiv Sena and TMC had questioned the government over its decision to allow the functioning of the Parliament in view of the outbreak. The parties had urged the government to shut the Parliament in order to ensure social distancing as thousands of people including MPs and staff visit the Parliament daily when it is in the session.

The Shiv Sena and TMC MPs didn’t take part in the proceedings on Monday, citing the coronavirus threat and the government’s advisory for isolation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Budget session curtailed Lok Sabha adjourned sine die after passage of Finance Bill
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Madhya Pradesh: In stinging letter to Speaker, Governor says ‘by convention, you must quit’
2PM Modi pays tributes to Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary
3Coronavirus: All passenger trains, metro, inter-state bus services suspended, 80 districts to be under complete lockdown