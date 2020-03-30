Coronavirus outbreak: Amid uncertainty, Congress seeks law against retrenchment in private sector

Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh. (File Photo)

The Congress party has demanded that the Modi government enact a law that ensures no retrenchment of workers in the private sector for six months till August in the wake of lockdown due to the novel coronavirus. Party spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said the government should also bear 70% of salary and wage bill of MSME sector for at least three months.

“The central government should come out with a law to ensure that there is no retrenchment in any sector or company whatsoever for next 6 months (March to August, 2020),” he said.

The Congress leader argued that 15% of the workers are on the lower end of the corporate salary structure and therefore, the government should pay half their salaries.

“If the government pays half the salaries of such employees for the next six months, it requires only Rs 3.78 lakh crore, which is only about 1.5 per cent of the country’s GDP. This is possible fiscally and this will ensure that no employee will suffer due to the lockdown or its effect on the economy,” he said.

The Congress party, he said, is making the suggestions as a constructive opposition.

He further said that truck drivers are the backbone of the economy and they should be extended support during this difficult time.

“The government has to support these people by providing immediate driver advance to transporters by DBT to the extent of 3 months of their wages,” he said, adding that there are around 30 lakh truck drivers in our country and the total burden will be around Rs 25,000 crore.

This, Gaurav Vallabh said, will ensure a smooth supply chain during the period of lockdown.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Today is the sixth day of the lockdown that has brought all economic activities to a halt.