Coronavirus outbreak: ‘Action must be taken against people returning from abroad and joining events’

Some people who have tested positive in the last few days had not disclosed their travel history and participating in events putting other people at risk of getting infected. (Reuters)

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh on Sunday said that strict action must be taken against those who have returned from the foreign countries and participating in events that have been strictly restricted in the wake of coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19). He said this was a sensitive issue and each one of us must be extra cautious and follow all guidelines in order to control the spread of contagious coronavirus.

“Some people from elite class return from London and take part in public events. Strict action must be taken against them. In such a sensitive issue, each one of us must be extra cautious and follow all guidelines in order to control the spread of COVID19,” Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh said while speaking to ANI.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming with Janta Curfew. He said it was a unique way and a great initiative by the Prime Minister to deal with coronavirus pandemic. Singh said that the prime minister has given a responsibility to each and every citizen of the country towards their health and society. “The People have supported it wholeheartedly,” he said.

His statement comes amid reports that many people who have tested positive in the last few days had not disclosed their travel history and participating in events putting other people at risk of getting infected. Just days ago, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus. It has been reported that she hid her travel history and participated in an event which was attended by some high-profile personalities such as ministers and parliamentarians.

The Centre as well as the state governments have been urging people to cooperate with the authorities and pay heed to the instructions given to fight highly contagious coronavirus. Despite this, reports have emerged that some people have escaped the quarantine facilities in parts of the country. Following such developments, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the health ministry said that the states have the power to take strict action against people in case of non-compliance.