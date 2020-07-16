Coronavirus outbreak: 140 staff members of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams test COVID-19 positive

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said 14 'archakas' (assistant priests), 16 workers in laddu-making kitchens and 56 security personnel were among the infected.
As many as 140 staff members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs Lord Venkateswara’s shrine at Tirumala, near here, have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 11.
The temple was re-opened on that date due to the coronavirus lockdown, a top functionary of TTD said.
Speaking to reporters, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said 14 ‘archakas’ (assistant priests), 16 workers in laddu-making kitchens and 56 security personnel were among the infected.
Of the 140 affected, 70 were discharged and the rest being provided treatment, he said.
However, the TTD would continue to allow entry of devotees less than 12,000 in number into the temple daily, he
added.
