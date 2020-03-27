Coronavirus: Ordered home quarantine, BJP MP Chandrasen Jadon moves around distributing masks in Firozabad

Coronavirus: Firozabad BJP MP Chandrasen Jadon violates home quarantine rules, moves around distributing masks in city (File photo)

Defying the appeals of social distancing and the complete nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of the coronavirus cases across the country, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Firozabad, Chandrasen Jadon, on Thursday openly defied the PM’s repeated calls and violated the rules by stepping out of home quarantine and allowing over 40 people to meet and exchange pleasantries with them. Shockingly, reports say that the MP, his seven family members and security guards were asked to stay in home quarantine. In complete disregard to the norms, the MP stepped out of his home along with a four-car convoy and distributed masks among villagers.

The government has announced a complete lockdown for the next 21 days in view of the rapid spread of the Covid-19 cases in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to countrymen to take this crisis seriously and stay indoors to avoid the spread. Despite repeated appeals made by the PM, there are many who still are not able to understand the magnitude of the crisis and are flouting the lockdown norms openly, thus putting the lives of many at risk. The list of violators is not restricted to commoners but also includes politicians and leaders who are expected to set an example for the rest of the country to follow.

The MP in question and others were taken for coronavirus screening last week by the local administration after Jadon attended an event in Delhi last week where another BJP MP Dushyant Singh was present. Dushyant had earlier attended an event in Lucknow where singer Kanika Kapoor had performed. Kapoor was tested positive for Covid-19 days later. The MP’s medical test reports are still awaited.

Meanwhile, the Congress has launched a blistering attack on PM Modi and advised him to educate his party MPs about the seriousness of coronavirus. “Prime Minister, the public is in their homes due to the lockdown. Now please explain the seriousness of this epidemic to the MPs and leaders of your party, so that the health of the countrymen is not threatened. Earlier such a view was also in Madhya Pradesh to grab power,” the party said in a tweet.