Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Arvind Kejriwal to skip mega opposition meet chaired by Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi to chair a mega opposition meet on Friday evening. (File)

Opposition meeting today: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, the national presidents of Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party, respectively, will not attend the mega opposition meeting scheduled for today evening. The meeting is convened by the Congress party to discuss the prevailing situation in the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The meeting will be chaired by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

A total of 18 like-minded parties were extended invitations by the Congress for today’s meeting. Parties including Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, NCP, Left parties, RJD, DMK, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, IUML, National Conference and others have confirmed to attend the virtual meet which will begin at 3 pm.

The three parties — Aam Aadmi Party, BSP and SP that will skip the meet have their political issues with the Congress. According to a television report, Kejriwal’s party claimed that an invitation hasn’t been extended to it and therefore it will miss the conference.

Interestingly, the Shiv Sena that skipped a similar meeting in January convened by the Congress on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, will attend the meeting. This would be the first time when Sena will be seen siding with an united opposition camp. Shiv Sena was a BJP ally for 35 years before Uddhav parted ways in November last year following a squabble over the CM’s chair.

From Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads an alliance government of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will be present in the meet.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who has been a vocal critic of the Modi government, will attend the meeting, hours after a one-on-one with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a day-long West Bengal visit to assess the damage due to cyclone Amphan.

The agenda of Friday’s meeting includes the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh economic package, its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and migrant workers woes.