Coronavirus: No Friday gathering at mosques, says AIMPLB; Asaduddin Owaisi urges Muslims to offer prayers at home

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has made an appeal to the Muslims to avoid gatherings at mosques. In a tweet, the board asked Muslims to offer Zuhur prayers at home instead of offering Friday prayers at mosques in the view of coronavirus outbreak.

“Due to novel coronavirus pandemic, Muslims are recommended to offer Zuhur at home instead of praying Jumah at mosques. Don’t come out for congregational prayers and #StayAtHomeSaveLives. It is mandatory upon all to avoid causing harm to their fellow citizens,” it said.

The board, however, asked Muslims not to leave mosques abandoned. It said that four persons should remain at the mosque and offer prayers.

“At the same time, Don’t leave mosques abandoned. Around 4 individuals should remain in mosques to establish the congregational prayers due to the right of masjid,” it added.

Muslims consider Friday as a sacred day and visit mosques to offer prayers in large numbers.

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi also made an appeal to the Muslims not to gather in large numbers at mosques and instead offer prayers at home. He also noted that social distancing is the only way to contain the spread of deadly virus.

“My appeal to all Muslims is to offer Zuhur prayers tomorrow at home & to not congregate. The only way we can get ahead in this fight is by practicing social distancing & preventing larger gatherings,” he tweeted.

The appeal comes in the midst of an unprecedented fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 10 deaths and infected over 650 in India. The virus has infected over five lakh people in the world and left 23,000 dead. The United States is the worst-hit country by the Covid-19.

The government has taken a slew of measures as scientists worldwide continue to test an antidote for coronavirus. The government has imposed a complete lockdown on the intervening night of March 24-25 and suspended all public transport for the next 21 days. The Centre and states governments have appealed to practise social distancing rules as it is the most effective way to deal with the crisis.