Coronavirus: National Green Tribunal adjourns all pending cases due to lockdown in Delhi

NGT adjourns cases in view of lockdown in Delhi.

The National Green Tribunal on Monday adjourned all pending cases in view of the lockdown in the national capital to contain the spread of coronavirus. The green panel issued a circular in this regard.

“As per the competent authority, in the wake of recent outbreak of coronavirus and flu, all concerned are intimated that all pending matters till March 31 stand adjourned,” the circular said.

According to the communication, matters listed for hearing on March 23 and 25 have been deferred to July 13, those listed for March 26 and 27 have been fixed for July 14 and cases listed for hearing on March 30 and 31 have been adjourned to July 15.