Coronavirus: Mohalla Clinics won’t be shut, says CM Kejriwal after doctor tests positive for Covid-19 in Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal says Mohalla Clinics won’t be shut in Delhi after doctor tests positive.

The Delhi government will allow shops selling essential items to operate round the clock so that there is no rush of people in the wake of the 21-day lockdown, Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Thursday.

In a joint digital press conference with Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that one case of coronavirus was reported in Delhi in past 24 hours taking the total number of such cases to 36.

Also, concerned SDMs and ACPs have been directed to ensure shops selling groceries, vegetables and milk remain open and essential items are adequately stocked in their respective areas, Baijal said.

Kejriwal said that people are largely keeping indoors and the situation is “under control” but more caution was needed to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. He said that among the 36 cases of virus infection, 26 people were those who returned recently from foreign countries and infected others.

He said despite a Mohalla Clinic doctor and his family testing positive for coronavirus, the centres will not be closed and all precautions are being taken.

“We will continue to conduct tests on doctors, paramedical staff who are engaged in treating COVID-19 patients,” the chief minister said.

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 in India on Thursday and the death toll rose to 13.