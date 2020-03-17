Coronavirus: Modi’s minister in self-quarantine in Trivandrum

News agency ANI reported that Union minister V Muraleedharan is in self-quarantine in Trivandrum.

Union minister V Muraleedharan is in self-quarantine in Trivandrum, news agency ANI reported. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, took the decision after he attended a meeting in a medical institute in Trivandrum on March 14 where he interacted with a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus the next day.

The minister’s decision assumes significance with coronavirus cases in the country crossing 129 as of Tuesday. Three people have lost their lives so far in India even as the Centre and states have taken several preemptive measures to check the spread of the deadly virus. The government is appealing to the public for self-quarantine as it is the best way to protect self and others from the coronavirus.

According to reports, the minister had participated in an event at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology on Saturday. The event was attended by as many as 70 people. One of the doctors had a history of travel to Spain. On March 15, the doctor who returned from Spain and participated in the event was tested positive for COVID 19.

However, there was no official confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs whether Muraleedharan is in self-quarantine in Trivandrum. Reports further suggest that all the 70 people, including around 40 other doctors who interacted with the infected doctor, are home quarantined.

Spain is one of the current hotspots of the COVID-19 outbreak. The government is mulling a lockdown to fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

Muraleedharan hails from Kerala. The 61-year-old Rajya Sabha MP is also the president of BJP’s Kerala unit. He was sworn in as an Union Minister on May 30 last year after BJP retained the power in the Lok Sabha elections. He is also the Government Deputy Chief Whip in the Rajya Sabha.

Kerala has reported 27 cases of coronavirus. Three patients have recovered successfully so far.