Coronavirus: MHA says over 6 lakh people living in 21,000 relief camps across country

Migrants board a bus to their native village, during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ghaziabad. Photo: PTI

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed that over 21,000 coronavirus relief camps are currently operational in the country. Addressing the media here, Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary in the MHA, said more than 6.6 lakh stranded and destitute people are sheltered as of now. She said over 23 lakh people are also being provided food at these camps.

Srivastava said the Home Ministry was continuously monitoring the lockdown situation in coordination with the states and UTs. She said that situation till now has been satisfactory. The essential supplies system is also running satisfactorily, she said, adding interstate cargo movement is also going on smoothly.

“We hope that the lockdown will be effective,” Srivastava said.

The announcement of a complete lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Tuesday had left thousands of migrants stranded. The lockdown over the deadly coronavirus brought economic activities to a grinding halt in the country in a bid to check the spread of the virus. This forced labourers and daily wagers to leave large cities, and embark on a journey on foot to their native villages in the absence of any form of transport. With the mass exodus threatening to derail the purpose of the lockdown, several states sprung into action and ensured that the Centre’s directives of providing food and shelter are complied with.

The government had directed the states and UTs to prevent the mass exodus by arranging food and shelter for these people. States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have set up relief camps in the bordering areas to ensure that the people stay protected and are provided food and shelter.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Today is the seventh day of the lockdown. According to Health Ministry data, the country has reported over 1,250 positive Covid-19 cases. The deadly virus has claimed 40 lives so far.