Coronavirus: Markaz Nizamuddin offers premises to set up quarantine facility, denies violation of any law

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Markaz Nizamuddin, the venue of a religious congregation in Delhi from March 1 to 15, on Tuesday said it has not violated any law by organising the event and has offered its premises for setting up a quarantine facility. The event was attended by as many as 2,000 people that left several people infected by coronavirus and six people dead. Markaz Nizamuddin is the international headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat for close to 100 years.

In a statement issued today, Markaz Nizamuddin said it will cooperate with the authorities in the fight against coronavirus.

It referred to the Delhi government’s order to take legal action against the Markaz administration and said “during this entire episode, Markaz Nizamuddin never violated any provision of law, and always tried to act with compassion and reason towards the visitors who came to Delhi from different states”.

The Markaz said it did not let visitors violate the medical guidelines by thronging ISBTs or roaming on streets. The statement said Markaz humbly offers the entire premises as a quarantine facility to help the authorities.

It further said that visitors from across the globe visit the place for several programmes that are decided a year in advance.

The statement came after the Delhi government said 24 people who took part in the religious congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus and recommended legal action against the organisers. According to reports, nearly 2,500 people participated in the event. The congregation was attended by people from different countries, including Indonesia and Thailand.