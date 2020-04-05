Coronavirus: Maharashtra Police calls for additional manpower to enforce lockdown

Deployment of additional force could be an indication that the 21-day lockdown period may get extended. (Image: PTI)

Coronavirus lockdown: Maharashtra Police personnel on deputation in the CID and ACB have now been called for regular duties as the state police force is facing shortage of manpower in its efforts to strictly enforce the lockdown. Maharashtra Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal issued an order recently, directing the Crime Investigation Department (CID), the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) cell, considered as non- regular units, to release the personnel on deputation there. These personnel have been asked to report to their respective police units immediately. Personnel of these special units are appointed on deputation from the state police force.

“Additional manpower is required to maintain law and order in the state and to enforce the lockdown amid the increasing coronavirus cases,” a police official said. In its order, the DGP office said the coronavirus is spreading its tentacles in the state, hence preventive measures are needed to be taken immediately. “The current staff available with Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police is falling short and hence all non-executive staff and officials should be released as per the need,” the order said.

There are nearly 2.20 lakh personnel on Maharashtra Police rolls, including the 10 per cent staff serving in the CID, ACB and PCR. After the lockdown was announced to contain the spread of coronavirus, the entire police staff was deployed for its enforcement. Units of the Homeguard were also roped in for field duties to share the burden at various places. However, there is still shortage of security personnel for bandobast duties as the existing police force is stretched to its limits, the official said. Deployment of additional force could be an indication that the 21-day lockdown period may get extended, if not in the entire state but in specific areas that would require more security measures, sources said.