Coronavirus Lockdown: Yogi Adityanath govt arranges 1,000 buses for stranded migrants in Delhi

People migrating from Delhi to their respective states. Source: ANI

Coronavirus Lockdown Update: Migrants stranded on Delhi-UP borders will get buses to reach their homes! The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to to provide buses for the stranded migrants in Delhi yearning for their return to their home in UP. The UP government has made an arrangement of 1,000 buses to take all the migrant workers from Delhi and drop them to their respective hometowns, news agency ANI reported. According to the report, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath had called transportation officers, bus drivers and conductors last night to discuss the issue of stranded migrants and make arrangements for it.

After a 21-day lockdown across the country was announced by the central government in the wake of increasing Coronavirus positive cases, many people who were making a living in Delhi and Gurugram were left with no work. These mainly include factory workers, construction labourers, rickshaw pullers, vegetable vendors and others with similar jobs. Around 10,000 people decided to leave for their hometowns and started crossing the state border.

Since the government transportation services including railways and roadways have been suspended, men along with their families decided to travel on foot, regardless of Coronavirus outbreak within the country. The people have decided to walk back to their states, despite Delhi government assurance of food and services.

While mass migration started taking place the moment jobs were lost in the informal sector, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too appealed to people not to cross the border as it would increase the risk of people catching the novel Coronavirus. He also ensured people that the Delhi government had been taking measures to support people belonging to the informal sector. Even the food supplies are being arranged by the government, religious and social societies, said Kejriwal. He has asked people on the border to return to Delhi.