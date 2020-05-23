Coronavirus lockdown: With 50% price hike, Odisha allows liquor home delivery from Sunday

Following the precedence set by other states, the government has hiked the Maximum Retail Price of all liquor products by over 50 per cent.

In line with the decision of other states, the Odisha government has also allowed the home delivery of liquor amidst the 4th nationwide lockdown in the country, India TV reported. Under the permission granted by the state excise department, all “On” and “Off” licensees of Indian made foreign liquor will be allowed to deliver liquor at the doorstep of the people. The home delivery of all alcoholic beverages will begin in the state from Sunday.

However, only those liquor shops situated outside of the containment zones will be allowed to undertake the home delivery. The government order also clarified that the vendors will be allowed to sell liquor from their premises. Apart from delivering liquor themselves, the vendors can also outsource the delivery job to the registered food delivery outlets like Zomato and Swiggy, according to the specified rules.

The decision to resume the sale of liquor was taken in the wake of dwindling financial resources of most of the states. The excise tax levied on the liquor constitutes a big chunk of the revenues of the states. Severe depression-related cases of people addicted to liquor also had come to the fore forcing the government to resume the sale of liquor. The decision to reopen the liquor vends had led to large scale flouting of the social distancing rules by the people. Incidents of hordes of people flouting social distancing guidelines were reported from across the states forcing the government to devise the home delivery mechanism for the sale of liquor.

Apart from Odisha, states like Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh are among the others that have also allowed the doorstep delivery of the alcoholic beverages.