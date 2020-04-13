Coronavirus lockdown: Tamil Nadu extends restrictions till April 30 day before PM Modi’s address to nation

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that lockdown in the southern state will continue till April 30.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced to extend the ongiong lockdown till April 30 as the coronavirus cases continue to surge in the southern state. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the move was in accordance with the recommendations of medical and public health experts. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Palaniswami on Monday afternoon.

The Chief Minister said that based on the deliberations in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in tune with the recommendations of an expert committee, public health experts and the World Health Organization, and as per a Cabinet decision, the “lockdown is extended till April 30 as per CrPc and the Disaster Management Act 2005.”

The Tamil Nadu CM also pointed out that he favoured extending the curbs in the entire country till the end of this month in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by all the Chief Ministers who also spoke in favour of extending the restrictions in the country in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases.

The pan-India lockdown was announced by PM Narendra Modi on March 24. It came into effect on the intervening night of March 24-25. The 21-day lockdown is scheduled to end on Tuesday (April 14). The Prime Minister will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday and there are indications that the shutdown will be extended by another two weeks. The government is, however, likely to announce relaxations as well to restart economic activities that have come to a grinding halt.

The announcement of extending the lockdown by the Chief Minister makes Tamil Nadu the seventh state to do so. Odisha was the first state to announce the extension of the restrictions till April 30. Later, Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana also announced an extension on the curbs till April 30.

Tamil Nadu has reported 1,075 positive cases of COVID19 while 11 people have lost their lives.