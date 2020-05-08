Coronavirus lockdown: Supreme Court stays Orissa HC order restricting migrants’ return to state

The top court today put the order on hold after hearing a Special Leave Petition filed by the Centre.

Coronavirus lockdown news: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order by the Orissa High Court that only allowed migrants who have tested Covid-19 negative to be allowed into the state. This comes just a day after the Orissa High Court directed that migrant workers should be allowed entry into the state only after testing negative for coronavirus. However, the Centre moved the apex court saying that the direction was ‘unworkable’. The top court today put the order on hold after hearing a Special Leave Petition filed by the Centre.

The Centre in its petition had said that the order created an unreasonable and impossible pre-condition on the part of governments and the migrant workers who wish to travel back to their native places. The Centre’s move came after the Orissa High Court in its order passed on Thursday said that the state government should ensure that all migrants who are in line to come to Orissa should be tested negative of Covid-19 before boarding their commute.

On April 29, the Centre allowed the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places in the country. The Centre also issued detailed guidelines to be followed up right from the boarding place to the last destination. It said that on arrival at their destination, such persons would be assessed by the local health authorities and kept in home quarantine, unless the assessment requires keeping the person in institutional quarantine. They would be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups.