Coronavirus lockdown: Omar Abdullah reaches out to Sachin Pilot to help Kashmiri students, he responds

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday reached out to Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, seeking help for students from J&K who have been stuck in Kota due to ongoing lockdown in the country. Abdullah shared a screenshot of a chat in which the students had requested him to help as they have been stuck due to lockdown.

In the chat, the students wrote that they were trying to go back to their home but the taxis were demanding Rs 80,000 for Kota to Kashmir and Rs 60,000 for Kota to Jammu. They further wrote that their hostels were going to shut and messes and coaching classes were also closed from March 22. “No food, no coaching and no hostel. Please help us. No one shop is open so that we buy and food item,” they wrote.

The screenshot of the chat was shared by one Junaid Bhat on Twitter. Tagging Sachin Pilot, Omar Abdulah wrote: “Could you see how best these students can be helped at this difficult time? I know you have your hands full but these people have nowhere else to turn to. Thanks a lot.”

Pilot responded to the request and said that district officials and local police are in touch with these students.

“Kota district officials and local police are in touch with these students now. Will be provided transport and/or accommodation, meals. And also to all other such stranded students from all over the country,” the deputy chief minister said. Thousands of people across the country have been stuck in various states due to complete lockdown. All modes of transport services such as railways, buses and flights have been suspended, leaving people with no other option but to stay where they are. The total lockdown is effective from Wednesday and will continue for the next three weeks.