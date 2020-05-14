Coronavirus lockdown: 16 migrant workers killed, dozens injured in 3 separate road accidents in UP, MP, Bihar

16 migrant workers killed in three road accidents in Muzaffarnagar, Guna and Samastipur. (ANI pic)

Migrant workers accident, Migrant workers news: At least 16 migrant labourers were killed and dozens injured in three different road accidents in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, news agency ANI reported. While 8 people lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, 6 deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. The third accident that left 2 dead was reported from Samastipur in Bihar.

At least 54 others suffered injuries in Guna after the truck in which they were travelling collided with a bus. The accident took place in the Cantt PS area of Guna around 3 am. ANI reported that while 8 died on the spot, the injured were rushed to district hospital.

All the deceased workers were travelling to their native places in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra.

“8 labourers lost their lives and 54 others were injured, they are being treated at the district hospital. Postmortem and further investigation underway,” TS Baghel, ASP Guna, said.

In UP’s Muzaffarnagar, the six labourers were mowed down by aroadways bus on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway. Five workers received serious injuries in the mishap that took place near Chalauli check-post.

Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav said the driver of the bus has been taken into custody. He was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

All the workers were going to their natives places in Bihar from Haryana.

In Bihar’s Samastipur, two were killed and 12 others suffered injuries in a collision between a bus and a truck. The accident occurred near Shankar Chowk in Samastipur. All the injured persons have been admitted to a hospital here for medical aid.

The bus was going from Muzaffarpur to Katihar and was carrying 32 migrant labourers.

Ever since the lockdown began on March 25, thousands of migrants are on a foot march back home. Last week, 16 migrant workers hailing from Madhya Pradesh were mowed by a goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad while they were sleeping on the tracks.