Coronavirus crisis: Migrants demanding food, transportation pelt stones at cops near MP-Maharashtra border in Sendhwa

Migrants pelted stones at cops near Sendhwa on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border. (File Express Photo)

Thousands of migrant workers resorted to violence and pelted stones at cops near Sendhwa on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border. According to reports, migrant workers were demanding food and transportation to ferry them to their destination. Sendhwa is located in Barwani district.

Traffic jam was also reported for hours on the National Highway 3 which connects Mumbai and Agra as police struggled to control the situation. Videos recorded using mobile phone cameras show hundreds of people, screaming and running on the shoulder beside the highway. They also pelted stones at the police officials. However, nobody was injured in the incident.

A large number of migrants were waiting for food and transport on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border for hours. This included people from Satna, Rewa, Anuppur and other districts. The state administration is providing them facilities like food, water and vehicles.

Migrants alleged that the Madhya Pradesh government has made no arrangement of food or transportation.

Barwani Collector Amit Tomar said migrants were sent to transit points in different districts in 135 buses from the border. He confirmed stone-pelting took place. He said some migrants felt after the buses left that there will not be any more buses.

He said that the situation was brought under control after officials assured migrants that buses will be arranged for them.

Earlier on May 3, thousands of migrant workers protested in Barwani after the district was sealed.

Madhya Pradesh is a landlocked state and shares borders with 5 states namely Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. It faces the challenge of transporting the migrants to their destinations more than other states due to its location.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to the migrants to be patient and assured that transport will be arranged for them free of cost. Besides, facilities like medical checkups and meals will also be provided to them free.