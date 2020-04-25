Coronavirus lockdown: Govt exempts registered shops from restrictions; malls to remain shut

Earlier this week, the government had relaxed lockdown for the attendants and caregivers of senior citizens who are residing at home. (Courtesy: PTI photo)

In a move that could spell major relief for people who are reportedly struggling to find essential goods around their residences during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an order exempting all shops that are registered under the Shops & Establishment Act of States/UTs.

News agency ANI tweeted that this order that spelled out the “revised consolidated lockdown restrictions”, exempted shops in residential complexes and market complexes, but the exemption does not include malls, shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls, and those outside limits of Municipal Corporations.

MHA orders to exempt all shops under Shops&Establishment Act of States/UTs, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand & single-brand malls, outside limits of Municipal Corporations from revised consolidated lockdown restrictions. pic.twitter.com/sDHUAszJTZ — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Earlier this week, the government had relaxed lockdown for the attendants and caregivers of senior citizens who are residing at home.

The government had also announced relaxation for agriculture and horticulture practices, and establishments involved in export and import – such as pack houses, and inspection and treatment facilities for seeds and horticulture produce, research establishments, inter and intra-state movement of planting materials, honey bee colonies, honey and other beehive products.

Under the ambit of essential goods supply, an earlier order added food processing units that manufacture bread, process milk, flour and dal mills, and exempted these from lockdown, provided that hygience and safety practices are followed.

In view of the sweltering summer in many regions of the country, shops selling electric fans were included among the establishments that were provided relaxation among private and commercial

entities.

The orders, however, added that the head of the organisation would be responsible for implementing social distancing and ensuring proper hygiene practices while adhering to the standard operating procedures to be followed during the COVID-19 lockdown.