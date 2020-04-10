Coronavirus Lockdown Extension: Now, Punjab extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, 2nd state after Odisha

Amarinder Singh-led government today extended shutdown till April 30.

Coronavirus lockdown Extension: The Punjab government on Friday extended the lockdown till April 30. The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 and would be in force till April 14. While the Centre is yet to take a decision on extension of the lockdown, Amarinder Singh-led government today extended shutdown till April 30. With this, Punjab has become the second state to extend lockdown till April 30.

On Thursday, Odisha announced that it had extended lockdown till April 30. As per the details updated on the Ministry of Health site till 5:30 pm, Punjab has reported 132 positive cases with just five recoveries and 11 deaths. Odisha, on the other hand, reported 44 cases with two recoveries and one death. Both the states have so far managed to contain the virus in comparison to some other states where numbers have gone over 300-400.

Maharashtra is the worst hit with 1364 cases and 97 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow speak to chief ministers to decide on whether lockdown needs to be extended. Several states have said that they would like lockdown to be extended as the economy could be revived later but once the virus went out of hand then it would be difficult to handle considering already overburdened healthcare infrastructure.

Meanwhile, states have stated identifying hotspots where positive cases have been found. These places will be completely sealed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Uttar Pradesh has sealed 15 districts and Delhi has sealed 24 areas where positive cases have been found. In these places, no movement is allowed and all essential supplies are provided by the governments.