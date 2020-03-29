Coronavirus lockdown: Ensure no one sleeps hungry, Yogi Adityanath to nodal officers

Coronavirus lockdown in India: Rs 1,000 was transferred to the accounts of nearly one lakh labourers on March 28 under the Shramik Bharan Poshan Yojana.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with 12 nodal officers of UP who have been appointed in different states and asked them to ensure that no one sleeps hungry during the 21-day lockdown imposed across the country in view of coronavirus outbreak. He asked them to co-ordinate with their respective state governments and local administrations, and ensure availability of food and lodging facilities for the people of UP, who are stranded in various states.
“Lockdown means a person stays wherever he/she is, and it should be implemented in everyone’s interest. This will ensure health safety,” an official statement, quoting the chief minister, said. “Efforts should be made to speak politely to the affected person and his/her problems must be resolved,” the CM said. While reviewing the lockdown situation in the state with the senior UP government officials at his residence, Adityanath said his dispensation is working in coordination with the Centre in the fight against coronavirus.
- Coronavirus lockdown: Uddhav Thackeray assures all help to migrant workers, asks them not to leave Maharashtra
- Coronavirus in India: Centre directs states to seal borders, quarantine lockdown violators; check details
- Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, says coronavirus lockdown will have devastating impact on people and economy
“People who have arrived in the state from outside in the past three days should be identified, and the suspected persons should be home quarantined,” the chief minister said. He issued directions that services of retired doctors of command hospitals must be availed in these extraordinary times.
Adityanath appealed to the landlords not to charge rent if their tenants happen to be daily-wage labourers. According to the statement, Rs 1,000 was transferred to the accounts of nearly one lakh labourers on March 28 under the Shramik Bharan Poshan Yojana. Banks in the state will remain open for two hours on Ram Navami which is on April 2, the statement added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.