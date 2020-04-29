Coronavirus lockdown: BJP leader sees ‘political loss’ in Nitish Kumar’s refusal to bring back students from Kota

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjay Paswan has directly held the Nitish Kumar government responsible for the plight of stranded students in Kota and other cities due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown. Paswan, an MLC, said that it is CM Nitish Kumar’s duty to bring the students back and warned him of consequences in the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

He said that Nitish Kumar will have to pay a heavy price politically if he fails to facilitate the return of students before the lockdown ends on May 3. “It is the Chief Minister’s duty to bring back our children. It is also causing us political loss,” the former Union minister said.

“He (Nitish Kumar) should bring all children before May 3. Elections are going to be held this year. Almost all middle class families have at least one child studying in Kota,” the BJP leader said.

Sanjay Paswan’s comment comes in the backdrop of Nitish Kumar’s adamant stand on the matter. Nitish has categorically denied making arrangements to bring students back, arguing it will amount to a violation of the principles of the lockdown imposed by the Centre.

During Monday’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM reiterated that it was not possible to bring back students from Kota until the directions are suitably amended with regard to the movement of vehicles.

“Our students are not just in Kota but also many other parts of the country… it would not be possible to bring them back until the Centre amends its guidelines, which we are adhering to suitably,” he said.

While several states including the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh have arranged buses to bring back stranded students from Kota and other cities, the stand taken by Nitish Kumar has only painted a bad image of his government in an election year. Nitish also invited a barrage of criticism earlier this month when media reported that BJP MLA Anil Singh was granted a travel pass to travel to Kota to bring his daughter back.