Coronavirus lockdown: Are maids allowed to work? ‘Yes’, says MHA, but conditions apply

The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond May 4. (PTI)

Covid-19 Lockdown: The Centre has not barred domestic helps from working but has put the onus on resident welfare associations (RWAs) to decide whether to permit them in their localities, according to a report in Deccan Herald. Outside of the ‘containment zones’, the government has also left it to individuals to decide on entry of maids in their premises but they will be responsible if anyone gets infected, says the report.

The DH quoted a senior MHA official who said that resident associations should take the call about allowing the movement of outsiders. “But keep in mind health protocols. There is no public transport. Also, the responsibility lies with the person calling and allowing them in if there is any incident,” the official was quoted as saying.

This comes days after the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond May 4. This is the third extension of lockdown since March 25, when the country was placed under complete lockdown for the first time for three-weeks. During this period, all transport services were suspended, offices and industrial activities were shut.

On May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a new set of guidelines permitting some activities where cases were comparatively less. The Center has now categorised districts — based on their cases and risk potential — into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones. The new guidelines have given considerable relaxation in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

According to guidelines, movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, will remain prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am. However, local authorities will issue orders such as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC to ensure strict compliance. In a detailed statement, the Home Ministry said in all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years will stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements. But OPDs and medical clinics have been allowed to operate in all zones with social distancing norms.