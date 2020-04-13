Coronavirus lockdown: After Punjab, policemen on patrol attacked in Haryana

In the last few days, a number of such cases have been reported from parts of the country.

COVID-19 lockdown: Another case of attack on policemen has been reported from Nuh district of Haryana. A group of 11 people beat up a head constable and a special police officer on Sunday evening, when they directed one of them to stay inside during coronavirus lockdown. The policemen had seen them together at a place and warned one of them to tell his companions to stay indoors during lockdown.

Following the warning, a group of people attacked the policeman with sticks and rods. The head constable, Anil, spoke to Indian Express and narrated the whole incident. Anil said that he along with one of the SPOs were on rider duty and they spotted a group of 8 to 10 men standing at a street corner and talking. He further said that they all dispersed upon seeing them and fled except for one person who stopped in front of his house.

The head constable then warned that person to stay indoors or action would be taken against all of them. Anil said that after the warning he and his fellow personnel moved ahead but they later noticed that few men were approaching them from behind. “…they attacked us with the sticks and started beating us up,” IE quoted Anil as saying.

An FIR has been registered in the incident and the accused have been booked for rioting, unlawful assembly, causing hurt to deter public servant, assault or criminal force to deter public servant, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation, according to IE.

This incident happened on the day a police inspector’s hand was chopped off by a group of four-five miscreants in Patiala district of Punjab. They were travelling in a vehicle which was stopped by police at a barricade put up to enforce lockdown. Patiala SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the perpetrators were asked to show curfew passes but they crashed the vehicle against the barricades. Then they came out of the vehicle and attacked the inspector with a sword.

In the last few days, a number of such cases have been reported from parts of the country. Police and doctors both have come under attack by the public during lockdown and Coronavirus screening. Last week, a police constable was attacked by the public in Bhopal. Days before this incident, healthcare workers were chased away by some people in Indore.