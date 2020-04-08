Coronavirus lockdown: 65-year-old hooked up to booze dies in queue to buy liquor in Tamil Nadu

The official said the elderly individual had a habit of drinking alcohol.

Coronavirus lockdown: A desperate urge to consume alcohol allegedly resulted in the death of a 65-year-old man in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. The man who fainted while waiting in a line to get a bottle of liquor, was later pronounced dead by authorities at a government hospital, news agency PTI reported quoting a senior police official in Villupuram district. The crowd of people, who were teeming around the liquor shops, was dispersed and drinks were not sold, the report further added.

The elderly man, having learnt that liquor stocks were being moved from four neighbourhood outlets to a warehouse tried to get his hands on a bottle of liquor. He lined up with dozens of other customers in front of the shops at Janakipuram and pleaded unsuccessfully with officials to sell them some alcoholic beverages.

Following incidents of recent burglarization of state-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor stores in regions like Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli, authorities have moved inventories from outlets deemed vulnerable to warehousing.

As part of the March 24 state lockout from 6 pm, all liquor stores are shut down. Since trying his luck in three other shops, the man who died came to the fourth and tried his best to get a bottle of liquor but instead he fainted. Police rushed him in an ambulance to a government hospital, but hospital authorities declared him dead on arrival, PTI quoted a police officer in Villupuram district as saying. The official said the elderly individual had a habit of drinking alcohol and was dejected because of unavailability of his dose in view of the curbs.

PTI reported that at least four men have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu after the imposition of 21-day long national lockdown. All these men died due to the wrong perception that shaving lotion and painting varnish can give them a high in the absence of alcohol, the PTI report added. A 43-year-old man from Karur district had allegedly committed suicide after getting frustated following alcohol deprivation.