Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: Punjab recommends resumption of air, railways, public transport

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File image/ IE)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said his government has suggested the Centre to resume air, railways and inter-state bus services with reduced capacity.

However, the state is not in favour of resumption of teaching in educational institutions till May 31, the chief minister said.

Other suggestions of the state government, listed by the chief minister, include allowing shops to open in all market and market complexes in a staggered manner, resumption of industry and construction activities in urban areas without any restriction, as well as permitting e-commerce for all commodities.

“The state government, in its recommendations to the Centre, has pitched for resumption of air, railways and inter-state bus services with reduced capacity, as well as starting of intra-district and inter-district buses, taxis, cabs, rickshaws, auto-rickshaws with adequate preparedness in terms of reduced capacity and a screen between passengers and driver,” Singh said in a statement here.

Offices, both private and government, may be allowed to open for the entire week during normal office hours with staggered timings to avoid over-crowding, the state government suggested.

The chief minister said the state government wanted no restrictions on movement of individuals from 5 am to 7 pm, and had suggested that restrictions, if any, may be imposed between 7 pm and 5 am.

The Punjab government is in favour of continued prohibition of activities where there would be a sizeable crowd under one roof, as in the case of shopping malls, cinemas, marriage and banquet halls, social, political and cultural gatherings and religious places.

Singh said all effort would be made to ensure that maximum number of shops and businesses open up after May 18.