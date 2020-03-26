Coronavirus: Kamal Nath demands Rs 7,500 per month financial assistance for farmers in Madhya Pradesh

Kamal Nath demands financial assistance for farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has demanded an immediate financial support for farmers in the state. In a two-page letter addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nath extended support to the complete lockdown to fight coronavirus but sought effective measures to deal with the crisis.

“I request you to announce an interim relief package for farmers who are ready for harvesting their crops. An interim package of Rs 7,500 for the next two months each should be immediately provided to the farmers,” he said.

Nath, who stepped down from the CM’s chair last Friday, said that the government should also arrange facilities for farmers to store their crops. Besides, he said WHO guidelines must be followed and essential items should be made available to the health workers to treat Covid-19 patients.

Kamal Nath’s demand comes a day after CM Shivraj announced an aid of Rs 1,000 for labourers in the unorganised sector in the state. He also announced that beneficiaries of social security pension scheme, widow pension, old-age pension and destitute pension schemes will get two months’ pension in advance. Also, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to provide an advance of Rs 2,000 per family to members of the Shariya, Baiga and Bhariya tribal communities. The government will also deposit Rs 155 into each bank account of primary school students and Rs 232 in the account of each middle school students.



Meanwhile, according to the health officials, a 47-year-old man, who was admitted to a government hospital in Indore as a coronavirus suspect, died on Thursday. His Covid-19 tests reports are awaited.

Officials said five more patients admitted in different hospitals of Indore tested positive for coronavirus today, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 20. The Ministry of Health said number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 on Thursday and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 13.