Police offer flowers to people out on streets in Delhi, request them to stay indoors

By: |
Published: March 22, 2020 12:44:28 PM

The Delhi Police offered flowers to people on the streets of the national capital on Sunday, requesting them to stay at home, in view of the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.

Janata Curfew began at 7 am and will end at 9 pm. (PTI)

The Delhi Police offered flowers to people on the streets of the national capital on Sunday, requesting them to stay at home, in view of the ‘Janata curfew’ proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said. The 14-hour-long ‘Janata curfew’ is part of a social distancing exercise to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. It began at 7 am and will end at 9 pm.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to create awareness about the ‘Janata curfew’ and appealed to people to stay indoors. However, those coming out on the roads, are being greeted with roses and requested to remain at home, the officials said.

Related News

“We are on the roads for your safety. Please stay at home!! Policemen giving flowers to motorists requesting them to stay at home. Please support us,” tweeted Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Police offer flowers to people out on streets in Delhi request them to stay indoors
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Idea Exchange: Atmosphere largely is of fear, not just in Bollywood, says Nandita Das
2Coronavirus outbreak: Sonia Gandhi urges people not to panic, pitches for relief package
3‘Bring Coronavirus patient to me, I will hug and treat him’: Ex-SP MP booked over misleading comments  on COVID19