Rahul Gandhi press briefing: ‘Aim and purpose of lockdowns has failed in India’

Coronavirua India Lockdown: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the purpose of lockdown has failed in India as he referred to the spike in Coronavirus cases in the last few days. Addressing the media, Rahul said that India is the only country in the world which is removing lockdown when the virus is exponentially rising.

“It is pretty clear that the aim and purpose of lockdowns has failed in India,” the former Congress president said.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his earlier comments that lockdown was to save thousands of lives, he said, “Four stages of lockdown have not given the result that the Prime Minister expected.”

The fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown will end on May 31. Unlike the past two phases of the lockdown when strict measures were in place on the movement of the public, the government provided considerable relaxations in the third and fourth phases.

The country has reported a spurt in the spread of coronavirus in the last few days. According to the Health Ministry data, over 6,500 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,45,380. It said 146 people have died in the last 24 hours taking the overall toll to 4,167. India is now among the list of 10 countries that are badly affected by the virus.

Rahul also questioned the Modi government’s plan to deal with the situation as the virus continues to wreak havoc.

“What is the central government planning to do going forward as the disease is growing? What is the government’s strategy as far as opening up India is concerned; how does it intend to help migrants, states,” he asked.

Rahul further reiterated that the Centre must infuse cash to people. “It will be fatal if they do not do it,” he said.

“A dangerous situation will arise if financial support to people, industry is not given,” he opined.

The Congress leader also asked the Centre “to must support states” and added that it will be difficult for Congress-ruled states to function without central support.

Several Congress-ruled states have accused the Modi government of not providing adequate help to tide over the COVID criris.