Coronavirus in West Bengal: Senior officer posted at CBI’s Kolkata unit tests positive for COVID-19

A senior officer of the CBI in the Kolkata unit tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

The officer, who is in a supervisory role looking after anti-corruption cases of the CBI’s Kolkata unit has become first such case among senior officers of the probe agency, they said.

Sources in the agency said all possible medical help has been extended to the family.

India has become fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

The country has registered over 9,000 coronavirus infection cases for the sixth day in a row taking the country tally to 2,66,598, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday morning.