Coronavirus in UP: Yogi Adityanath thanks Maywati after she directs BSP MLAs to donate Rs 1 crore

Coronavirus in UP: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked Bahujan Samaj Party chief Maywati for directing her party MLAs and workers to support the government in its fight against coronavirus. The chief minister said that political parties and organisations with different ideologies have the responsibility to ensure participation in this global war by abandoning their political or ideological prejudices.

This comes after BSP president Mayawati directed her legislatures to give at least Rs 1 crore from their MLA fund to help the needy. She also appealed to people to support the government in its fight against COVID-19. “In view of the outbreak of Coronavirus epidemic across the country, I appeal to the BSP MLAs, especially in UP, like all MPs of the party, to give at least Rs 1 crore from their MLA fund to help the needy. Other BSP workers must also take human care of their neighbours,” the former CM said.

She also appealed to the central government to appropriately utilize the $100 million coronavirus assistance from the World Bank, especially in enhancing health facilities so that the coronavirus outbreak can be properly contained. She also appealed to the public to cooperate with the government in this hour of disaster.

Just days ago, SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had offered to help the government to fight coronavirus. In a tweet, he said that if the government was willing to put aside political differences in these difficult times, the Samajwadi Party workers can lend a helping hand using cycles to distribute food to the villages, especially to children who rely heavily on mid-day-meals for their daily nutrition.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 174 positive cases while 19 have been discharged and 2 have lost their lives. Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued orders for manufacturing of 66 crore triple layer special masks of ‘khadi’. He said that these masks will be washable and reusable. The poor will get it free of cost and for others it will be sold at a nominal price.