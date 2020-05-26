Coronavirus: Trouble mounting for Uddhav Thackeray? Leaders queue up at Raj Bhavan as Maharashtra govt faces heat

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray is facing criticism from the BJP over handling of coronavirus situation.

Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is under immense pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party over its handling of the coronavirus situation in the state worst hit by the pandemic. The scale of the crisis in Maharashtra has brought Uddhav Thackeray under the opposition’s lens and rumblings within the state government.

The past few days have seen a number of senior leaders from both the sides queuing up at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to apprise him about the prevailing situation.

On Saturday, senior leaders from the MVA camp like Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and party leader Praful Patel have met the Governor. Although the visits of Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel were described as courtesy calls, Raut said that he visited the Governor after getting a call from the Raj Bhavan.

On Monday, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane visited the Governor and demanded that President’s rule be imposed in Maharashtra in view of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government’s failure in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. He said that the government has messed up the administrative affairs in the time of crisis.

“I told the governor that all hospitals in Mumbai should be handed over the Army. Uddhav Thackeray has failed to save the lives of people. His government has failed in handling the situation. I have urged the governor to impose President’s rule in Maharashtra,” Rane said after meeting the Governor on Monday.

Several BJP leaders including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have also met the Governor in the last few days to highlight the failures of the Uddhav Thackeray government in handling the pandemic.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut responded to Rane angrily, “Who is Rane? And what right does he have to make such a call?”

He alleged that the Centre and BJP were trying to create an atmosphere to dismiss the government and impose President’s rule in the state. “But they will not succeed,” he said.

Raut said that he met the Governor after a call from the Raj Bhavan. “I know the governor from our Parliament days,” he told The Indian Express.

Raut said that Koshyari tried to point out that the government was finding it difficult to handle the situation. “But I told him the situation was very much under control and the chief minister was leading from the front, initiating strong measures almost every day,” he said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is facing severe flak for its handling of the coronavirus situation. Maharashtra is the state worst hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, accounting over 30% of the total cases. According to the Health Ministry data, the country has reported over 1.50 lakh cases of which more than 52,000 are alone from Maharashtra.