Coronavirus in Maharashtra: COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai, Pune could extend to May 15; check details

In Mumbai, the number of deaths has reached 191, while that in Pune now stands at 73. (Representational image)

Coronavirus lockdown: While the Centre has ordered the opening of some shops in what seems to be a phased lifting of the nationwide lockdown, the second lockdown in Maharashtra COVID-19 hotspots of Mumbai and Pune could extend till May 15, according to a report in IE. Maharashtra, which became the state with the most number of COVID-19 cases soon after the outbreak of the disease in India, had witnessed the biggest one-day spike in the cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 7,628.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

The report quoted an official as saying that the step could be taken by the state government considering the spike in the number of cases in these two cities. The report further cited Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope as saying that the extension of lockdown in Pune and Mumbai was being considered by the state, but any decision in this regard would only be taken after all aspects had been discussed by the authorities.

The report also said that the state government was leaning towards allowing most activities to be carried out in the rural areas, especially the ones falling in the green and orange zones, once the nationwide lockdown lifted on May 4, adding that while lockdown was an important precaution needed to flatten the curve of COVID-19, allowing the economic activities to resume in areas which are relatively safe is also required.

According to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, of the 7,268 cases in Maharashtra, 1,076 patients have recovered while 323 have died of the disease. Apart from that, within Maharashtra, Mumbai accounts for as many as 5,049 cases, according to the Maharashtra government’s data, while Pune has a total of 1,030 cases. In Mumbai, the number of deaths has reached 191, while that in Pune now stands at 73.