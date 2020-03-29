Coronavirus in India: Centre directs states to seal borders, quarantine lockdown violators; check details

The Centre has also made it clear that those who have violated the lockdown and traveled during the period of lockdown will be subject to minimum 14 days of quarantine in government facilities. (PTI)

The Centre on Sunday announced a series of steps taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. It has directed the states to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers at their places of work during the period of lockdown without any cut. In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the house rent should not be demanded from the labourers for this (lockdown) period. “Action should be taken against those who are asking labourers or students to vacate the premises,” it added.

The Centre has also made it clear that those who have violated the lockdown and traveled during the period of lockdown will be subject to minimum 14 days of quarantine in government facilities. The directions have come at a time when lakhs of migrant and daily wage workers have left the cities to rush back to their native places in the wake of complete lockdown. However, the government fears that movements from cities to rural areas might put people in villages at risk. The Centre today told the states that three weeks of strict enforcement is essential to contain the spread of coronavirus. “This is in the interest of everyone,” it said.

Key Steps

Directions have been issued that district and state borders should be effectively sealed.

The states have been directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways.

The Centre said that only movement of goods should be allowed.

Adequate arrangements for food and shelter of poor and needy people including migrant labourers be made at the place of their work.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said that the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police should be made responsible for implementation of these directions which have been issued under the DM Act. It said that the situation was being monitored round the clock and necessary measures were being taken as required.