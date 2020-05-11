Coronavirus can survive on paper, so no cash payment: Gujarat mandates digital pay for home delivery in Ahmedabad

Home delivery has been made mandatory cashless (COD-Cash on Delivery not permissible from May 15).

Coronavirus outbreak: The Gujarat government on Monday made digital payment mandatory for all home delivery services in Ahmedabad, the worst-hit city of the western state. Now, all home delivery services in the city will be cashless and it has been done to prevent the spread of Covid-19 through currency notes. “As an abundant caution to prevent corona spread through currency notes, it has been made mandatory/compulsory to accept digital mode of payments through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and other platforms. Thus home delivery has been made mandatory cashless (COD-Cash on Delivery not permissible from 15th May),” said Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Gujarat.

The state administration has also issued protocol to be followed by the delivery persons. As per the order, the delivery boy will have to use hand gloves, sanitation cap and sanitizer and follow social distancing norms. Every staff member will compulsorily have to download Arogya Setu app on their mobile phone, the order stated. The secretary further said that for around 17,000 shops of vegetables, fruits, milk, groceries, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation was making 100 teams that would go to each shop to get an online payment app installed in their mobile phones, give technical support and popularize payment through UPI. “This would prevent infection transmission through currency notes (it is found that coronavirus can survive on paper for many days),” he said.

Ahmedabad is the worst-hit city of Gujarat with nearly 6,000 cases of COVID-19.