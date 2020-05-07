Coronavirus in Gujarat: Ahmedabad under complete lockdown as Covid-19 figure nears 5,000 — What’s allowed, what’s not

Ahmedabad is among the seven cities that have recorded “high case load”. (IE)

Covid in Gujarat: Ahmedabad, the worst-hit city of Gujarat, has been placed under complete lockdown for a week as the number of Coronavirus positive cases continue to shoot up in the city. The city has so far reported nearly 4800 cases while the whole of Gujarat has 6,600 cases — a rough calculation shows that over 72 per cent cases in the state are from Ahmedabad.

Troubled by the continuous spike in cases despite lockdown, the state government on Wednesday decided to impose complete shutdown in the city from May 7 to May 15. In an order issued on Wednesday, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said that due to the rising number of Covid-19, it was necessary in the public interest to take adequate steps to stop further spread of coronavirus.

The commissioner then ordered that all shops and parlours shall be closed except providing only milk and medicine. “All shops and vendors shall be closed providing fruits, vegetables and groceries. The order will be effective from May 7, 2020 to May 15 2020,” he said. According to the order, Deputy Municipal Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporations have been authorised to take all necessary actions of implementation of the stated measures. “Failure to obey these orders shall be penalised under section 188 and section 270 of IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897,” the city municipal Commissioner said.

Ahmedabad is among the seven cities that have recorded “high case load”, a term used by Niti Aayog CEO to suggest the city had been seeing high number of cases compared to others and may be a drag on not only state but on nation as well in their fight against Covid-19. Some other cities that have recorded a high number of cases are Delhi, Mumbai (Maharashtra) Hyderabad (Telangana), Pune (Maharashtra), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Indore (Madhya Pradesh). India needs to control cases in these cities to flatten the curve, which is suddenly going up.