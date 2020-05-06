Coronavirus in Bihar: Battling opposition’s ire, Nitish Kumar extends an unexpected invitation to Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has invited Tejashwi Yadav to visit quarantine centres together. (File pic)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been at the receiving end from opposition as well as a section of its ally BJP, has invited his former deputy and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav to accompany him on visits to the quarantine centers to take stock of the situation. The invitation was extended by Nitish to Tejashwi during a meeting with opposition leaders through video conferencing on Tuesday, media reports said. The meeting was convened by Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

During the meeting, Kumar interacted with opposition leaders to seek their feedback on relief and other operations carried out by the government to provide relief to the people as the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc and affected everyone.

The offer to visit quarantine centres comes amidst Tejashwi’s dig at Kumar for his absence from the field. Tejashwi and other opposition leaders have been training guns at the Nitish Kumar led government over poor conditions of the quarantine and health facilities in the state. The RJD leader asked the Chief Minister to personally visit quarantine centers and listen to the grievances of the people.

Although he said that the opposition was with the government in fight against the deadly virus, he said that the opposition leaders are getting a lot of complaints regarding the poor execution of plans to deal with the crisis. “Please go out and inspect the quarantine centres,” he said.

Kumar said that he is a kind of politician who is known for being among the people and visiting remote areas. The CM said that he stayed put just because of the norms that have been put in place due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

“But once the lockdown gets over and the rules are relaxed you (Tejashwi Yadav) can come along with me with other leaders and we will see it together,” he said.

Earlier, Tejashwi had offered to pay for 50 trains to bring migrants back to Bihar after the state government announced that each worker will be given the full ticket fare and an additional financial aid of Rs 500.

Tejashwi had on Wednesday renewed his attack on Nitish government in a tweet wherein he said that quarantine centers in Bihar are in a very bad shape. He said that people are not getting food, water, clean beds and toilets.